Lincolnshire leaders 'disappointed' over tier 3 restrictions

All of Greater Lincolnshire, including North and North East Lincolnshire, will be put into the toughest COVID restrictions (tier 3) when the current lockdown ends.

Political leaders in the region expressed their disappointment at the county-wide tier, but called on residents to pull together to get Lincolnshire out of the rut.

Gainsborough MP Sir Edward Leigh added his weight behind the call for more local restrictions and controls.

He said: "I'm very disappointed all of Lincolnshire is being included in tier 3.

"Infection spikes have been highly localised and it would make much more sense to impose tiers at the district level rather than county.

South Holland District Leader Lord Gary Porter has also said it was unfair for his district to be locked down to tackle high numbers in East Lindsey.

Following Thursday's announcement he said:

It's disappointing the government has placed South Holland into tier 3 despite below average indicators and the fact that Peterborough has been placed in tier 2, which borders our district. This shows a lack of nuanced thinking from the government. South Holland District Leader, Lord Gary Porter

He added: While this is disappointing news, especially for our businesses in the pub and restaurant sectors who were relying on Christmas trade, now is the time to come together as a community and let's get out of these restrictions as soon as we can."

Many businesses some of whom have already been under restrictions for months say the news is devastating.

Parts of Lincolnshire, including East Lindsey and Boston, have among the highest infection rates across the nation.

The county will have until December 16 to beat the government's five key indicators, which are:

Case detection rates in all age groups (currently 307)

Case detection rates in the over 60s (281 now)

The rate at which cases are rising or falling

Positivity rate (the number of positive cases detected as a percentage of tests taken)