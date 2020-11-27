Leeds United unveil special tribute to Jack Charlton

Leeds United have paid tribute to football legend Jack Charlton by naming a stand after him at Elland Road stadium.

Leeds renamed the south stand after Norman Hunter after the defender died in April. Now, the East Stand will be a lasting tribute to Charlton’s legacy.

Jack Charlton spent his entire club career at Elland Road, and was an integral part of the team that rose from Second Division obscurity to become, under manager Don Revie, one of the premier club sides in Europe.

'Big Jack' as he was affectionately known, had 629 League appearances and 762 competitive games for Leeds - which are both club records.

CEO at Leeds United said:

The contribution made by Jack Charlton to Leeds United and the game of football is immeasurable. It is only right that we name a stand in his memory, he is an icon. Angus Kinnear, CEO at Leeds United

A giant of the game, Charlton sadly passed away in July at the age of 85, following a long-term illness.