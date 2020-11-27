A woman has pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal after a dog was found in the River Trent tied to a rock.

Bella the Belgian Shepherd was rescued by a member of the public when she was discovered near Long Lane in Farndon in January this year.

She was then taken into the care of the RSPCA and is reported to be in good health following the ordeal.

Charlene Latham, 31, from Newark but living in Ilfracombe, pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal in connection with the incident.

She was released on bail pending her next court appearance on March 8th next year, when a man is also due to appear to be tried in connection with the incident.

Chief Superintendent Rob Griffin, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a highly emotive incident that was understandably very shocking to the public."