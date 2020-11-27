York Minster to reopen for Advent and Christmas

York Minster will reopen for public worship on Wednesday 2nd December and for sightseeing visits on Thursday 3rd December.

York is a Tier 2 location which allows the Minster to reopen for worship and for paying visitors - with appropriate measures in place for social distancing and controlling the spread of the infection. The Revd Canon Vicky Johnson, Precentor at York Minster said:

It is a blessing and a relief that worship and visiting can restart at York Minster and that we will be present for people as they prepare for Advent and Christmas. Revd Canon Vicky Johnson

Revd Vicky explained that the impact of the pandemic will result in a very different Advent and Christmas at York Minster.

She said: “The ongoing need to control the virus means that capacity at services will be severely limited. Attendance at key services on Sundays and in Christmas Week will only be possible via our pre-booked online reservation system. “However, digital worship has flourished at York Minster this year so all of our Advent and Christmas services and events, will be available digitally via livestream and on platforms such as YouTube and Facebook. So everyone will still be able to experience and enjoy Advent and Christmas at York Minster wherever they are.”

In line with Government and Church of England guidance, York Minster has implemented a range of measures to help keep visitors and staff safe.

These include: