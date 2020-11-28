Four arrests following firearms discharge in Bradford

Detectives investigating a firearms discharge in Bradford have arrested four people.

The incident happened at around 9:46pm on Thursday 26 November on Halcyon Way.

Damage was caused to a car on the street and the damage is consistent with gunshots.

No-one was injured during the incident.

A 25-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in police custody.

Two men aged 40 and 21 years old have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and remain in police custody.

Enquiries are ongoing.