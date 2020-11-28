Lincolnshire man sentenced to four years for sexual offences against a child

A 31-year-old man from Lincolnshire has been sentenced to four years in prison for sexual offences against a child.

Jamie Maschinsky of Black Prince Avenue, Market Deeping was found guilty by a jury at Lincoln Crown Court of two counts of sexual assault of a girl aged under 13 years.

Maschinsky was arrested in September 2019, interviewed and charged with four offences of sexual assault against a girl under 13. He pleaded not guilty and following his trial, which commenced on Monday 23 November, he was found guilty of 2 of the offences.

Judge Hirst recognised that the victim may not realise the impact on her due to her age and that there was no telling how seriously she has been affected by Maschinsky's actions. Judge Hirst also commented that Maschinsky had shown no remorse at all for what he had done.

Detective Constable Stuart Beeson, from the Protecting Vulnerable Persons Unit, Lincolnshire Police, said: “During the investigation and trial Maschinsky has not shown any remorse at all. What’s important though is that he has been found guilty of these offences and faces a prison term. When he is released his name will go on the Sex Offenders Register and he will be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order indefinitely.

“Having to give evidence to the police in a video interview and then at Crown Court is a daunting experience for anyone but the young victim presented herself in a manner that is a credit to her, her parents and those supporting her. She has been supported by her family but also her teachers, a dedicated Children’s Independent Sexual Violence Adviser along with the police. I want to pass on my thanks for her bravery in coming forward. As a result, we have been able to take a very dangerous individual off the streets.