The Bradford West Labour MP Naz Shah is one of two MPs taking part in coronavirus vaccine trials, following a call for more ethnic minority volunteers.

The shadow housing minister said she had taken part to give reassurances to people, so they could make informed choices about being part of a trial for vaccines

Equalities minister Kemi Badenoch had her first jab in October.

Bradford Nas Shah is taking part in vaccine trials Credit: PA

Thousands more people from ethnic minority backgrounds, as well as those aged over 65, are needed for Covid-19 vaccine trials.

Ethnic minority groups are “under-represented” in clinical trials in the UK, despite research showing ethnic minorities are disproportionately affected by coronavirus, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said.

In a video filmed by the NHS Trust outside the University of Bradford, Ms Shah said volunteering was her “way of contributing to the good work that the hospital trust and university, and people up and down the country are doing” to create a safe vaccine.