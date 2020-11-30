As the Christmas post and parcels begin piling up there are calls for owners to do more to prevent their pets from causing harm to postal workers.

Almost 50 postmen and women are attacked by dogs every single week - a warning, the piece below does contain images of the aftermath of one such incident

Delivery driver Zahtoon Ali was mauled by a dog while doing her rounds. She spent more than a week in hospital and had to have more than 70 stitches. She's recovered from bites to her hand, arm, leg and head and now runs her own delivery company - but it's a difficult experience to forget.

However, a recent change in the law means owners can now go to jail if their pet attacks a postal worker.