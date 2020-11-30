The latest ITV Calendar forecast, above, for Lincolnshire, South and East Yorkshire, NE Derbyshire with Jo Blythe.

And below the latest forecast for North, West and South Yorkshire.

This Evening and Tonight:Scattered showers will continue across coastal areas overnight. However, inland parts should stay dry with some good clear spells and winds falling light, leading to a touch of frost by morning. Minimum temperature 1 deg C (34 deg F).Tuesday:Isolated showers near the coast during the morning, otherwise starting dry and sunny. However, cloud will increase during the day, perhaps with a little rain in the west by evening. Maximum temperature 7 deg C (45 deg F).