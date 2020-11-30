The latest ITV Calendar forecast for Lincolnshire, South & East Yorkshire, NE Derbyshire with Jo Blythe

The latest ITV Calendar forecast for North, West & South Yorkshire with Jo BlytheToday:Mild but breezy with cloud and outbreaks of rain, most persistent over the hills. However, drier and clearer conditions will spread in form the north later in the day. Maximum temperature 10 deg C (50 deg F).Tonight:Most places dry with clear skies, leading to a chilly night, with a patchy frost forming by dawn. However, a few showers are possible near the coast. Minimum temperature 1 deg C (34 deg F).