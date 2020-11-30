Jo Cox Foundation launches Great Winter Get Together to combat loneliness

The Jo Cox Foundation has launched its fourth Great Winter Get Together in a bid to combat loneliness this festive period.

It follows a survey by the Royal Voluntary Service which discovered that one in five people feared they would not see anyone this Christmas.

According to the poll 22% of those questioned thought they may not see anyone; 16% said they were 'dreading' Christmas and 55% said their festive plans would be disrupted.The foundation, which was set up in memory of the murdered Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox, will be delivering postcards to say thank you to members of the community who have volunteered during the pandemic.

Kim Leadbeater and Jo Cox Credit: ITV

Kim Leadbeater, the sister of Jo Cox and an ambassador for the foundation said the event was particularly important during these challenging times.

People are being encouraged to ring or write to people they think may be feeling lonely and to organise virtual events.