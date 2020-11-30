Mass testing of students ahead of the great Christmas getaway

As tens of thousands of students plan to return home from universities across our region over the next 10 days, the task of trying to prevent the potential spread of coronavirus has begun.

Students have a designated travel window to allow them to leave universities in stages from Thursday. Now a major operation is underway to test as many as possible to make sure they are Covid free, before they make those journeys.

And even now, thoughts are already turning to what will happen when they all return in January.