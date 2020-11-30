Tory lockdown rebels find their voice as campaign group gains confidence

Tomorrow night the government faces a critical vote to approve the tougher tier system which will replace the current lockdown when it ends on Wednesday.

But several Tory MPs have already spoken out about the restrictions and have threatened to vote against them - the hashtag most used by Conservative MPs in the past 24hrs was #Road2Recovery.

That’s the slogan used by the lockdown-sceptic Covid Recovery Group of MPs. The campaign group appears to be growing in size and gaining in confidence after 99% of the country was told last week it will face the top two tiers of restrictions.

In our region - only North Yorkshire and York have managed to escape the most strict tier 3 rules. Boris Johnson is facing rebels on two fronts. Some Tory MPs (mainly in Lincolnshire) haven’t been subject to any local restrictions at all this year, and are outraged to see them introduced for the first time.

Others (mainly in Yorkshire) are increasingly frustrated at what they see as a seemingly never-ending period of business-killing tiers enforced by Whitehall.

Lincolnshire entered lockdown with the lowest tier 1 restrictions but will exit in tier 3. Late last week, Sir John Hayes became the first of the county’s MPs to say he’d defy the government whip when it came to a vote.

“This is a blunt instrument and we are being hit by the cudgel,” he said of the proposed restrictions in his constituency.

Up in West Yorkshire, Shipley MP Philip Davies said he was “absolutely furious” about the new rules, arguing they would be the “final straw” for many businesses. His constituency has been under additional restrictions for most of the past four months.

Defenders of the new tiering system - at least in public - are few and far between. It’s not easy to be an enthusiastic supporter of laws that will force many businesses to close - perhaps.

Even Labour are yet to say whether they’ll support the government (it’s highly likely they will). Having said all that, don’t expect a close vote. Whilst a handful of our region’s Conservative MPs will likely vote against the new tiers on Tuesday, with Labour support the new law will sail through parliament.