Council responds after backlash over £100k unveiling plan for Thatcher statue

A row has broken out about a statue of Margaret Thatcher in Grantham.

At a meeting of South Kesteven District Council this afternoon, £100,000 was approved for the unveiling of the bronze sculpture of the former Prime Minister in her hometown.

But the news caused significant backlash with some saying the cost is far too high, a 'waste of taxpayers money' and inappropriate given the current circumstances.

The £300,000 10ft plinth of the Iron Lady, funded The Public Memorials Appeal, will be situated on St Peter's Hill Green in Grantham.

Sculptor Douglas Jennings’ statue of Margaret Thatcher, before it was rejected by Westminster City Council (Douglas Jennings) Credit: Press Association Images

In a recent council report, it was revealed the authority had set aside £100,000 to cover the unveiling event of the statue, in a bid to promote "inspirational women" of the area, including the first female police officer Edith Smith.

However, the council have responded and say that their expectation is the full event costs will be met entirely through public and business fund-raising, but are required to allocate funds for the event.

A spokesperson for South Kesteven District Council said:

The cost of the statue was funded by The Public Memorials Appeal and further money to support the project was raised by the Grantham Community Heritage Association. In the long-term, the statue is expected to attract more tourists to the area, providing a boost to the local economy. Spokesperson for South Kesteven District Council

They added: "Our expectation is that the full event costs will be met through public and business fund-raising and donations, although there is a need to allocate funding to underwrite the event."

The statue was approved in February 2019, despite concerns she would be targeted by "politically-motivated" vandals.

The statue, which was previously rejected by Westminster Council, will be put on a ten foot high plinth to avoid vandalism and will be monitored by CCTV.