End of lockdown: non-essential shops re-open in the Calendar region

Today is already being dubbed as 'wild Wednesday' - as non-essential shops finally re-open at the end of national lockdown - and try to make the most of 23 days of trading before Christmas.

Across all of England, regardless of tier on Wednesday, the stay at home requirement will end.

Unlike the previous measures, non-essential shops in all tiers - including retail, hairdressers and gyms - can open.

However, in Tier 3, leisure facilities including cinemas, theatres, bowling alleys and casinos will remain closed.

The majority of the Calendar region has been placed in the highest tier, Tier 3, with North Yorkshire and York in Tier 2.

(PA Graphics) Credit: PA Graphics

What can you do in each tier from today, December 2? The new rules in England at a glance:

Tier 1 : Up to six people can meet indoors or outdoors. Pubs and restaurants can open, with last orders at 10pm and closing at 11pm.

Tier 2 : No mixing indoors, apart from support bubbles. Up to six people can meet outdoors. Pubs and restaurants can open, with last orders at 10pm and closing at 11pm - but alcohol can only be served with a substantial meal.

Tier 3: No mixing indoors. People can only meet outdoors in limited places such as parks and public gardens. Pubs and restaurants must close, with the exception of takeaway sales.

More information on your specific area can be found by using the Government's postcode checker.

Traders across our region will be pulling out all the stops to get the tills ringing again today.

Jane Berriman from Beverley is one of them. Her shop showcases the work of a hundred local artists, all anticipating a boost to trade in the coming weeks.

Businesses are hoping they can still achieve a lot in the little time left before Christmas.