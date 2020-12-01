Calendar Covid tiers: What you can and cannot do in your area

Most of the Calendar region will be placed in the highest tier of new Covid restrictions, with York and North Yorkshire following in tier 2. This is according to the government's plan for when national lockdown ends at midnight tonight.

From tonight, the country is reverting to a 'tougher' version of the previous local tiers system.

Here's what the tiers look like across the Calendar region:

Tier 3 (VERY HIGH)

South Yorkshire

West Yorkshire

East Yorkshire

Lincolnshire

Nottinghamshire

Derbyshire

Tier 2 (HIGH)

York and North Yorkshire

See which Tier you fall into by using the Government's postcode checker.

What are the rules for each tier?

The national lockdown in England will end midnight tonight. From then we will revert to the previous local tiers system, with some adjustments.

Tier 1

Also referred to as the 'medium' risk category.

People can meet indoors and outdoors with other households as long as there is a maximum of six people.

People may also stay overnight in other households, as long as there are less than six people.

Pubs bars and restaurants can be open as long as they operate as table service only and stop taking orders at 10pm, with closing time at 11pm.

Public events are back on - including fans watching sport - but are capped at 4,000 people outdoors and 1,000 indoors.

Tier 2

Also referred to as the 'high' risk category.

People from other households are not allowed to mix indoors, and must only meet up to six people outdoors.

Pubs and bars must close unless they serve 'substantial meals' and venues must stop taking orders by 10pm and close at 11pm.

Weddings are allowed to have 15 guests and 30 people are allowed at funerals.

Wedding receptions are allowed.

Cinemas and other forms of indoor entertainment are allowed to open.

Exercise classes can only happen indoors if there is no interaction between other households.

Organised sport can continue.

Places of worship are allowed to open by people must only interact with others from their household.

People should try and reduce the number of journeys they take and avoid travelling to Tier 3 areas.

Sports and live performances can operate if they allow social distancing and work at 50% capacity or 2,000 people when the venue is outdoors and 1,000 when the venue is indoors, whichever is less.

Tier 3

Also referred to as the 'very high' risk category.

People cannot mix indoors or in most outdoor situations with people outside of their household or support bubble.

In permitted outdoor areas like parks, they must only meet in groups of six people or less.

All pubs, bars and restaurants must close and can only operate as takeaways.

Gyms and other forms of indoor leisure are allowed to remain open but group activities must not happen.

The guidelines advise against any overnight stays, other than within a support bubble.

Exercise classes can happen outdoors but people should limit classes, they are banned inside.

Organised sport can continue.

Hotels will be told to close except for limited work reasons.

Weddings are allowed to have 15 guests and 30 people are allowed at funerals.

Wedding receptions are banned.

Indoor entertainment venues like cinemas must close.

Places of worship are allowed to open but people must only interact with others from their household.

People should make as few journeys as possible and should avoid leaving their area unless absolutely necessary.

Large events like live performances should not take place.

The government has offered statements explaining the reasoning of each tier placement Credit: PA

The tier categories have been tightened from the restrictions put in place in the autumn after government scientific advisers warned the previous measures had not been effective enough at controlling the virus.