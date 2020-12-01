Rugby League legend, Kevin Sinfield, has set off on his 7 in 7 marathon challenge today to raise funds and awareness for his friend Rob Burrow and the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Sinfield is aiming to run seven marathons in seven days from 1st December, each in under four hours.

The former Leeds Rhinos player Rob Burrow announced last year that he had been diagnosed with Motor Neurone disease. Credit: PA

The number seven is synonymous with Burrow as the number he wore throughout his career which was the spark for the idea by Sinfield to run seven marathons in seven days, finishing on the 7th December, with each run beginning at 7am. The initial aim is fittingly to raise £77,777 for the fund set up to support Rob and his young family of three children under eight plus additional funds for MNDA.

As well as raising funds for Burrow and the Motor Neurone Disease Association, Sinfield is also wanting to send out a strong message of support for all families, like Burrow's own, who are dealing with the cruel disease during the lockdown. As part of the week long campaign, people with MND or their families are encouraged to post their support on social media using #RunKevinRun sharing their stories.

Former Great Britain, England and Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield Credit: The Leeds Rhinos Foundation

In order to comply with social distancing guidelines, the routes are not being publicised and well wishes are urged to show their support virtually and online through sponsorship donations.