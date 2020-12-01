Kevin Sinfield sets off on his marathon challenge for former team-mate Rob Burrow
Rugby League legend, Kevin Sinfield, has set off on his 7 in 7 marathon challenge today to raise funds and awareness for his friend Rob Burrow and the Motor Neurone Disease Association.
Sinfield is aiming to run seven marathons in seven days from 1st December, each in under four hours.
The number seven is synonymous with Burrow as the number he wore throughout his career which was the spark for the idea by Sinfield to run seven marathons in seven days, finishing on the 7th December, with each run beginning at 7am. The initial aim is fittingly to raise £77,777 for the fund set up to support Rob and his young family of three children under eight plus additional funds for MNDA.
As well as raising funds for Burrow and the Motor Neurone Disease Association, Sinfield is also wanting to send out a strong message of support for all families, like Burrow's own, who are dealing with the cruel disease during the lockdown. As part of the week long campaign, people with MND or their families are encouraged to post their support on social media using #RunKevinRun sharing their stories.
In order to comply with social distancing guidelines, the routes are not being publicised and well wishes are urged to show their support virtually and online through sponsorship donations.
You can sponsor Kevin on his fundraising page that can be found here.