St John Ambulance will support NHS staff in delivering the COVID-19 vaccination programme across England.

During the pandemic, St John volunteers have already been supporting the NHS in caring for patients on board ambulances, in hospitals and as part of vital community projects such as this year’s seasonal flu vaccinations.

St John Ambulance’s Chief Operating Officer, Richard Lee said:

We are proud to have been asked to lead the voluntary sector’s contribution in helping the NHS deliver its mass vaccination programme. This new agreement highlights just how much respect our charity has won during our ongoing response to the pandemic, as the nation’s health reserve and a trusted partner to the NHS. Richard Lee, Chief Operating Officer

He added: “St John people are best known for helping the events that bring communities together happen – everything from football matches to firework displays. Like everyone else, we are keen to get back to normal and mass vaccination is a vital way of making that happen.”

This comes as the rules over who can give a vaccine were extended last month to include independent nurses, allied healthcare professionals, paramedics, physiotherapists, pharmacists and student nurses and doctors.

At the time, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said:

These legal changes will help us in doing everything we can to make sure we are ready to roll out a safe and effective Covid-19 vaccine as soon as it has passed clinical trials and undergone rigorous checks by the regulator. Matt Hancock, Health Secretary

It's expected that by spring 2021, more than 30,000 volunteers will have been trained. Already more than 2,000 St John volunteers have signed up for the programme in just over a week.

All volunteers will meet strict selection criteria and receive appropriate clinical training, including official courses developed in partnership with and approved by NHS England. Volunteer vaccinators will be supervised by clinicians, and all volunteers will be given appropriate PPE.