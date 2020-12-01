Report by Michael Billington

As if this year hasn't been tough enough an already beleaguered high street has been hit hard by the collapse of Sir Philip Green’s Arcadia Group and the imminent closure of Debenhams.

The collapse of Arcadia, the company which owns brands like Topshop and Dorothy Perkins, is putting 13,000 jobs at risk.

While 12,00 staff face losing their jobs at Debenhams stores around the country after rescue talks failed to save the struggling department chain.

It comes on top of a dire prediction from the Chancellor Rishi Sunak last week about the health of the nation's finances. The economy shrank by an historic level this year due to the pandemic, and it's feared as many as one in every thirteen people will find themselves without a job in the first half of next year.

Our reporter Michael Billington has been speaking to student Andie and aspiring DJ Alex from The Warren Youth Project in Hull as well as the organisation's youth employment project manager, Heidi-Victoria Ireland.

Andie and Alex say the state of the retail sector paints a bleak picture of the jobs market as a whole and leaves them feeling “pretty rough” and “hoping for a bit of hope” about their future prospects.