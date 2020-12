Four teenagers have been arrested following reports of a rape in Sheffield on the 23rd of November last week. It was reported that a 21-year-old woman was raped by a group of four males in High Hazels Park in Darnall at around 6pm. Today officers executed two warrants in the Darnall area as part of their enquiries. Four boys aged 13, 14, 15 and 16, were arrested on suspicion of rape and remain in custody at this time.