East Riding Council's public health lead has warned relaxed coronavirus restrictions at Christmas could amount to 'five days of infection' and fuel a surge in infections in the new year.

East Riding Council's Public Health Director Andy Kingdom said "significant" falls in local coronavirus cases and infection rates showed the current lockdown had worked.

But he added if people get together at Christmas, particularly with elderly and vulnerable friends and relatives, there would likely be a resurgence in coronavirus in mid-January.

Mr Kingdom also said a batch of 10,000 lateral flow tests had not yet arrived.

Lateral flow tests can produce results in as little as 30 minutes. Credit: PA

But he added the government planned to send further kits directly to care homes and elsewhere to use them faster and that they were not a"magic bullet".

The public health lead's warning comes as councillors on the Health, Care and Wellbeing Overview and Scrutiny Committee heard updates on how the pandemic is impacting the East Riding.

Ellen Ryabov, of Hull University Teaching Hospitals Trust, told councillors figures as of yesterday morning (Tuesday, December 1), showed infection rates were dropping.

We've currently got 259 beds designated for coronavirus, with an occupancy rate of 73 per cent. Numbers are reducing, we've got 153 coronavirus positive patients and a further six positive by diagnosis. There's a further 24 with suspected coronavirus and nine cases confirmed this morning. Overall numbers in the Humber are coming down, we've gone from 770 to 260 cases per 100,000. Ellen Ryabov

Mr Kingdom said infection rates had fallen from around 300 to 200 per 100,000 in the county and from 800 to 300 in Hull recently.

But he added while case numbers were down to below 2,000 a week from 3,500 during the pre-lockdown surge, figures were higher than Leicester's prior to its lockdown in summer.

The public health lead said: "Infection rates are going down, we've seen a significant and substantial drop compared to before lockdown.

"The lockdown has worked, it's stopped infection rates growing but unfortunately there's still a large number of cases particularly among older people.

"Growing numbers of hospital admissions are also starting to wear off and because we'll be in Tier 3 after the lockdown ends there will still be downward pressure on the numbers.

But then we've got the five days of relaxed restrictions at Christmas, or the five days of infections. Families will be sat around there tables, they'll be mixing with elderly and vulnerable people in some cases, then you throw alcohol into the mix and people lose their inhibitions. If we don't get it right over Christmas we will see numbers go up again, probably in mid-January. Andy Kingdom, East Riding Council's Public Health Director

He added: "There's still a high number of infectious people in our communities, enough for it to spread again.

"But the lockdown show it's really very simple, if you stop people mixing the numbers come down.

"This virus only needs one little bit of complacency to get through, it's evolved to replicate itself.

"So I'm expecting to see those numbers go up in January, as well as the number of hospital admissions.

"We've seen infections go up in our care homes, as staff and visitors brought the virus in from the wider community, many from their own households.

"Once an infection gets into a care home it's very difficult to contain it and once we see increases in rates in the community we then tend to see it rise in local care homes later.

"But it's not as bad as it was in summer and we have infection control measures and targeted testing in place so we can take staff members out who have the virus."