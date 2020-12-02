Yorkshire GP's say they are ready to administer the coronavirus vaccine

The Pfizer vaccine will be made available to NHS staff first. Credit: PA

A Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech has been approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in the UK and will be rolled out from next week.

The Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine was put through an "extremely thorough and scientifically rigorous review" before being given clinical approval by the UK's medicines regulator.

Dr June Raine, head of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, insisted their review of the vaccine met "strict standards of safety, of effectiveness and of quality".

She said the the vaccine is "well prepared" and the UK is "ready to roll into action now" to deploy the vaccine.

The head regulator said the UK had become the first country in the world to authorise the a Covid-19 vaccine because experts had worked "round the clock, carefully, methodically poring over tables and analyses and graphs on every single piece of data".

GP's in Yorkshire now say they are "ready and up for" the challenge of administering the vaccine.

Dr Amir Khan from Bradford says there's "light at the end of a very dark tunnel, finally."

Dr Laura Balouch, from the Haxby Group in Hull, says it's going to be a huge challenge as this is the biggest vaccination programme the NHS has ever seen but herself and the team are 'ready and up for it'.