Boston has the third highest infection rate in England

Public health officials in Boston have urged people to stick to social distancing restrictions as they revealed an unusual number of cases of coronavirus among young people are helping to push infection rates up in the town.

Boston currently has the third highest infection rate in England, with 501 cases per 100,000 people.

Andy Fox, the Public Health Consultant in Lincolnshire, told us why Boston's infection rates have been rising, when figures having been falling so dramatically in other areas.

He says outbreaks in care homes and schools have caused the significant increase in cases across Boston.