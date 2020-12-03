Care homes in the Calendar region trialling a new rapid coronavirus test for visitors say it could be some days or even weeks before families can visit their loved ones in person.

Vida Grange, a specialist dementia care home in Harrogate, is one of 385 care homes across England that have been sent the test kits. In total, more than a million tests are being sent to care homes over the next month.

The Government says it wants people living in care homes to be able to have visits from family and friends by Christmas if the visitors test negative for coronavirus.

Managers at Vida Grange want relatives to take the tests but say it will take time for staff to be trained to ensure everyone's safety.

Pat Docherty's husband Howie has dementia and is cared for at Vida Grange. She says the care home has worked hard to let her visit him using a socially distanced outdoors pod, but a test allowing her to visit him in person will make a big difference.

Richard Webb, North Yorkshire County Council’s Director of Health and Adult Services, said, "We celebrate the fact tests are being rolled out to enable more visits to take place and know this will give joy to families, friends and care home residents as we head towards Christmas and through dark winter months.

“However, this is a demanding logistical operation for our care homes and we will give support where it is needed. We join with care providers to ask people who want to visit, to be patient and to bear with us. It is vitally important we get this right and that everything is in place will keep people safe”.

He also urged people wanting to bring relatives out of care homes on Christmas Day to think about self-isolating for up to 14 days beforehand.