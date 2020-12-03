Lincolnshire woman urging people to wear see-through masks during the pandemic

A Lincolnshire woman is urging people to wear see-through masks during the pandemic.Louise Drakes from Keelby, near Grimsby, says it makes life for those who rely on lip reading much easier.

Louise, who is partially deaf herself, has so far made two thousand so called window masks at home.

Today is International Day of People With Disabilities. This year's theme is 'Not All Disabilities Are Visible'. The aim to raise awareness of disabilities which may not be immediately apparent but can still have an impact on people's lives.