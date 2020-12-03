Mural of Rugby League legend Rob Burrow completed in Leeds

A mural of rugby league legend Rob Burrow, whose courageous fight against motor neurone disease (MND) continues to inspire people from across the world has been completed in Leeds city centre today.

The mural is depicted wearing the famous colours of Leeds Rhinos and was painted by highly acclaimed northern street artist 'Akse'. The background to the mural has been created by Leeds artist Kieran Hadley of Third Eye Signs.

It is proudly displayed on the side of Leeds Beckett University’s Student Union off Woodhouse Lane.

The eye-catching mural includes an inspirational quote from Rob. It says: "In a world full of adversity we must dare to dream"

In a statement the club said:

The mural has been commissioned in recognition of Rob's fantastic playing career and his tremendous courage in tackling MND and work to raise awareness of the disease. Since being diagnosed with MND a year ago, Rob has led and added his support to a range of charity initiatives raising money for MND research. Leeds Rhinos statement

The statement continued: "During his time at the Rhinos where he was known as ‘Magnificent 7’, Rob made 493 appearances for the Headingley side winning eight Super League championships, two Challenge Cups, three World Club Challenge trophies and three League Leaders Shields. At international level, he also represented England 15 times and Great Britain on five occasions."

Leader of Leeds City Council, Councillor Judith Blake said: "The strength and courage which Rob has and continues to show has been incredibly moving and truly inspirational to so many people. It has really helped open up conversations around overcoming adversity on so many levels, which feels so relevant this year in particular."

To find out more regarding Rob’s story, read more here.