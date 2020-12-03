Plea to 'shop local' as the Halifax Piece Hall reopens after lockdown

Independent shops inside the Halifax Piece Hall are hoping to make up for some of their lost trade during lockdown.

The shops reopened on Wednesday although the bars, cafes and restaurants can only serve takeaways as the area is in Tier 3.

The Piece Hall underwent a £22 million refurbishment which finished three years ago and is a key part of the regeneration of the town.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, Chief Executive, Piece Hall Credit: ITV

The hall has been providing work for around three hundred people, it was helping to regenerate Halifax when Covid struck.

It's been operating this year though at only about a third of its capacity.

For the summer period we had about 300,000 people. In 2019 we were looking at about 1.3 million. We are basically operating at about a third of capacity. We have just been on pause for a year but with the news of a vaccine we have high hopes for 2021 that we can recover. Nicky Chance-Thompson

The British Association of Independent Retailers say spending money in local shops can make a big difference.

As a hard year draws to a close then those who rely on what's been called the jewel in Calderdale's crown for a living are hoping Christmas will provide both glad tidings - and good takings.