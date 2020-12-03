Snow storm hits Yorkshire and temperatures plummet

Video credit: Thomas Beresford @bezberesford

A blizzard has hit parts of Yorkshire. This video shows the scene at Newby Head Pass which is currently heavily affected.

A snow plough has already been out to clear the way.

Areas of North Yorkshire have seen several inches of snow as it started to fall from around 4am this morning.

The Met Office have issued a yellow warning for snow in North Yorkshire.

It is in place from 11.40am today until 9am tomorrow. Travel disruption is expected from snow, mainly over the hills.