Drowning cat saved from Doncaster dyke by dog walker

A cat which was drowning, after being thrown from a car into a dyke in Doncaster, was saved by dog walker.

The man was walking along Finkle Street in Bentley on the afternoon of Sunday November 29 when he saw the cat thrown from a Black Honda car into Mill Dyke.

The dog walker saw the cat thrown from a black Honda into Mill Dyke Credit: RSPCA

He managed to pull the pet to safety before asking a nearby woman to help care for the cat as he was worried how his dog would react.

She took the cat home, dried her off and checked that she was okay.

She soon realised the pet, who she named Honey, was underweight and had an abscess, so she took her to a nearby vets for treatment.

Vets in Wheatley had to cut short so they could treat her, which revealed she was incredibly thin, had a number of cuts in her skin and was covered in fleas.

After emergency treatment, Honey was transferred to the RSPCA in Bawtry.

Honey is now on the mend and sporting a red jumper to help her keep warm Credit: RSPCA

She is now on the mend and sporting a red jumper to help her keep warm after having her fur removed.

The RSPCA is now investigating the incident and is keen to trace Honey's owner and the Black Honda which was seen in the area at the time of the incident.

RSPCA animal rescuer inspector Graeme Petty said: “For a person to callously throw a neglected cat into water to an almost certain death is absolutely awful.

“There is about 15ft of land before you reach the water - so it seems someone has made a real effort to try and drown her.

“She had been fully submerged in the water and because of her weak state and the fact she was cold - had the dog walker not intervened I am sure she would have not survived. His heroic actions saved her life.

“As he had a dog with him he passed Honey to a woman nearby who dried her off and cared for her before taking her to the vets for treatment.

“She and her husband were amazing and I am so grateful for the help of these caring members of the public.

“Poor Honey was in a terrible state, she was clearly underweight and her bones could be felt, her fur was matted, she had an untreated abscess on her back and was covered in fleas.

She had obviously been neglected for sometime before this distressing incident.”

Graeme added: “She is a distinctive looking long-haired ginger cat, aged about two, so I believe someone will know who she belonged to. We also know a black Honda was involved in the incident so am hoping that may help someone identify the person responsible.

“I would also like to speak to the man who helped save Honey too as he may have some information that could help us.

“I am just pleased to say that Honey is now doing well in our care and once she has fully recovered from her ordeal will be rehomed.”