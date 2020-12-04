Sheffield Children's Hospital Charity is encouraging people to give to their Christmas appeal following a fundraising shortfall of almost three million pounds.

The charity says this comes as a result of fundraising events being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 250 individuals, families, schools, community groups and companies have got involved so far and sponsored one of a number of giant metal snowflake sculptures as part of the appeal.

You can watch the snowflakes be turned on tonight via Youtube.

This year's fundraising will support Sheffield Children's Hospital where it is needed most, including with the £2.75m redevelopment of the Cancer and Leukaemia ward.

It provides treatment for cancer and blood disorders in children from babies through to 19-year-olds in South Yorkshire, Derbyshire and Lincolnshire.

It also sees patients from across the UK for chemotherapy, operations and bone marrow transplants.

Tchad Western, Children's Hospital Charity: