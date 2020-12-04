Two teenage boys charged in connection with rape in Sheffield park

Two teenage boys have been charged in connection with the rape of a woman in a park in Sheffield.

The 21-year-old was reportedly attacked by four youths in High Hazels Park at around 6pm on 23 November.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with rape.

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with attempted sexual assault.

Another 14-year-old boy is in custody after being arrested this morning of suspicion of joint enterprise rape.

Two other boys, aged 13 and 15, who were arrested on suspicion of rape, have been released on bail.