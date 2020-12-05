Three people taken to hospital following explosion at house in Illingworth
Three people have been taken to hospital following an explosion at a house in Illingworth.
Fire crews are working alongside police, the ambulance service and utility companies to deal with the explosion.
The incident affected one building and six surrounding houses have been evacuated as a precaution.
Investigations are continuing into the cause of the explosion.
Firefighters are likely to remain at the scene for some time to extinguish any pockets of fire should they appear.