Kevin Sinfield completes marathon challenge for former team-mate Rob Burrow

Rugby League legend, Kevin Sinfield, has completed his mammoth marathon challenge - so far, he has raised over £1 million for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Sinfield is raising money in support of his former Rhinos colleague and close friend Rob Burrow, who is fighting the disease.

The Leeds Rhinos director of rugby finished his seventh and final marathon in seven days on Monday morning, in a time of 3 hours and 41 minutes.

The number seven is synonymous with Burrow as the number he wore throughout his career which was the spark for the idea by Sinfield to run seven marathons in seven days, finishing on the 7th December, with each run beginning at 7am. His original target was £77,777.

As well as raising funds for Burrow and the Motor Neurone Disease Association, Sinfield is also wanting to send out a strong message of support for all families, like Burrow's own, who are dealing with the cruel disease during the lockdown.

Rob Burrow and his three children Credit: PA Images

On 19th December 2019, it was announced that Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow had been diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) a week earlier.

Burrow, 37, retired from playing at the end of the 2017 season, his final game seeing him winning his eighth Super League Grand Final.

You can sponsor Kevin on his fundraising page that can be found here.