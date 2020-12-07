The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have paid a visit to Batley as part of a Royal 'thank you key workers' train tour.

The Royal couple are embarking on a three-day, 1200-mile tour of Britian to show their appreciation to key workers and others who've 'gone above and beyond' during lockdown

And that included a stop-off in Batley, where the couple met voluteers a a community centre who have supported elderly members of the community throughout the pandemic.

It was a chance for the Duchess to re-connect with 85-year-old Len Gardner, after being introduced to him via the Royal Voluntary Service earlier this year - the two exchanging Christmas presents outside his home.