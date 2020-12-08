Kevin Sinfield tops £2 million in marathon challenge in support of Rob Burrows

Rugby League legend Kevin Sinfield has topped £2 million with his mammoth marathon challenge for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Sinfield is raising money in support of his former Rhinos colleague and close friend Rob Burrow, who is fighting the disease.

The Leeds Rhinos director of rugby completed seven marathons in seven days - with the initial aim of raising £77,777.

But by mid morning today (December 8th) he broke past £2 million - with that figure continuing to rise steadily throughout the day.

The number seven is synonymous with Burrow as the number he wore throughout his career which was the spark for the idea by Sinfield to run seven marathons in seven days, finishing on the 7th December, with each run beginning at 7am.

Rob Burrows with his children

As well as raising funds for Burrow and the Motor Neurone Disease Association, Sinfield is also wanting to send out a strong message of support for all families, like Burrow's own, who are dealing with the cruel disease during the lockdown.