Mother found guilty of murdering her toddler daughter by scalding

A cocaine user has been convicted of murdering her 19-month-old daughter by scalding her and leaving her to scream in pain while she "covered tracks".

Nottingham Crown Court heard that Katie Crowder murdered Gracie Crowder by exposing her to hot water at her home in Wharmby Avenue, Mansfield, and then spent the next hour "clearing up" before taking the girl to her parents' house in the same street.

Gracie was pronounced dead shortly after her arrival at hospital on March 6after suffering deep burns covering 65% of her body.

A jury at the trial, which lasted almost three weeks, heard that on arrival at her parents' house, the defendant sounded "panicked" as she knocked on their door before telling them "she's dead, she's dead".

She wept in the dock after the verdict was given and as jurors were relieved of their duties, a woman in the public gallery screamed in apparent frustration.

Crowder, 26, had denied the single charge of murder, claiming she "would never hurt" her daughter.

The jury dismissed her claims that she had been "cleaning up a mess from the puppy" and found her daughter face down in the bathroom next to a mop bucket.

During the trial, the prosecution said a Home Office pathologist had concluded Gracie would have cried out "vigorously" until pain was relieved and she would not have suffered organ failure for around an hour.

In her prosecution opening, Sally Howes QC said: "Gracie Crowder's death was not an instant death. It would have taken in the region of one hour for her to die.

"You may ask - why the delay in calling for help? It is the Crown's case that the delay was Katie Crowder covering her tracks - she knew what she had done. She was clearing up, she was clearing away, she was thinking about a way of explaining what she had done."

Jurors were told the amount of cocaine found in Crowder's blood four hours after the incident was consistent with the defendant having taken the class A drug in the hour before Gracie's death.

She will be sentenced at a later date.