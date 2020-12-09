Bradford Dad searches for New Year's Eve crash rescue heroes

A man who nearly died in a motorway crash two years ago is still hoping to trace the motorists who stopped to rescue his son and his dog.

Gary Fordham, 43, says he owes his life and that of his son, Hayden, to a handful of good people who stopped on the M6 on 31 December 2018

Gary, a chemical dosing engineer, lost control of his van after blacking out at the wheel, because of an undiagnosed brain tumour.

Mr Fordham had been driving back to his home in Bradford on 31 December, after visiting his parents in Swindon for Christmas and crashed on the M6 in north Staffordshire.

The van flipped on to its side ending up facing the oncoming traffic on the hard shoulder.

Gary and his son Hayden

11-year-old Hayden was able to find his father's mobile phone and used it to call for help.

Motorists who has seen the crash used a saw to break-in to the upended van to free Hayden and their dog, Buster.

Firefighters later cut Gary free.

"I woke up at 9pm on New Year's Eve 2018 in Royal Stoke University Hospital, with no idea where I was or what had happened," Mr Fordham said.

"I owe so much both to the members of the public who rescued Hayden and Buster and the emergency services who came to our aid."

He was diagnosed with the brain tumour when he was checked over at the hospital .

The father and son are fundraising for Brain Tumour Research

Hayden, who is now 13, said: "I was really scared when my dad slumped over the wheel."

"Dad was trying to undo his seatbelt and I was shouting at him to stop, otherwise he would've fallen on me and crushed me."

The father and son duo are now raising money for Brain Tumour Research.

Hayden added: ''If they hadn’t have stopped, things could’ve been very different. My dad and I have always been close but this shared experience brought us even closer together.

''Now I just want to raise as much money as possible for Brain Tumour Research, to help prevent other families going through such a scary experience as we did.”