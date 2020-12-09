The newly-appointed Artistic Director of Phoenix Dance Theatre says he is determined to build upon the company's traditions and continue to champion diversity in the arts. Award-winning choreographer and dancer Dane Hurst is taking up the mantle from Sharon Watson, who departed from Phoenix in May 2020 to become the Principal and CEO of the Northern School of Contemporary Dance.

Born in South Africa, Dane Hurst studied at the Rambert School in London, supported by a Nelson Mandela/Linbury Trust scholarship. He soon achieved acclaim both nationally and internationally, and was a company dancer for Phoenix Dance Theatre from 2007 to 2009. His career as both a dancer and a choreographer has seen him awarded many accolades, including winning the Critics' Circle National Dance Awards twice.

Dane Hurst says he is determined to build upon the Phoenix Dance Theatre's legacy of shining a light on cultural narratives which are often overlooked or untold. The company was founded in Leeds in 1981 by David Hamilton, Vilmore James, and Donald Edwards, three young black men from the Harehills area of the city whose enthusiasm for dance was sparked at school. It has grown to become one of the UK's leading contemporary dance companies.

Dane Hurst acknowledges that he is joining the company at a challenging time for the arts industry which is facing great uncertainty thanks to the pandemic. But he remains optimistic for Phoenix's future and is already planning ahead for future international tours. The company will celebrate its 40th anniversary in November 2021, and he is determined that it will continue creating works which give a voice to those who have not been heard, and which reflect the stories of multi-cultural Britain.