Police launch CCTV appeal after Doncaster rape and robbery

Detectives investigating the rape of a woman in Doncaster town centre earlier this year have released CCTV images of a man they would like to trace.

A woman reported being robbed and raped near the Art Gallery on Chequer Road at about 01:45 on Tuesday 7 July.

Detectives are now keen to identify a man who they believe holds "vital information" about the attack.

Det Jane Keightley says: "I would like to reassure our communities we believe this to be an isolated incident, and since July we have carried out extensive inquiries to identify the person responsible in this horrendous crime.

"We understand that you may ask why five months have passed before issuing a public appeal; in some cases we need to ensure that we have looked into other lines of enquiry before releasing an appeal, if we release an appeal too early it can impact on our investigation.

"We are now keen to identify the man in the CCTV images and speak to him in connection to the investigation."

Anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV images is being urged to contact the South Yorkshire force.