Thirty two men from, largely from the Kirklees area, have been charged with a variety of offences as part of Operation Tourway, an investigation into non-recent child sexual exploitation in parts of West Yorkshire.

The allegations against the defendants are from 1999 to 2012 and involve offences committed against eight female victims, who were aged between 13 and 16 years old at the time of the alleged offences.

Some of the victims were also subjected to offences when they were young adults.

Locations in which the alleged offending took place include parts of Kirklees, Bradford and Wakefield.

Among those held by West Yorkshire Police is 50-year-old Asif Ali, who is charged with 12 rape offences and Zafar Qayum, 41, who is charged with 17 rape offences.

The men are due appear at Kirklees Magistrates Court on 11th and 14th of December 2020.