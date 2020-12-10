Children across Lincolnshire bring Christmas joy to hospital wards
Emma Wilkinson reports
Children across Lincolnshire have been doing their bit to make this Christmas a little more special for those in hospital unable to see friends or family.
NHS staff at United Lincolnshire Hospitals took it upon themselves to bring a bit of festive joy to the wards and recruited dozens of school children across the region to lend a helping hand by making Christmas cards for patients.
The hospital staff put out a plea for as many Christmas cards as possible to be sent to them by 17th December to ensure that the cards could comply with the infection control requirements.
I think this is just one more example where we are seeing younger generations absolutely understanding what it is to be in hospital and the ways in which they can bring some pleasure to people. So I think it’s a fantastic effort.