Children across Lincolnshire bring Christmas joy to hospital wards

Emma Wilkinson reports

Children across Lincolnshire have been doing their bit to make this Christmas a little more special for those in hospital unable to see friends or family.

NHS staff at United Lincolnshire Hospitals took it upon themselves to bring a bit of festive joy to the wards and recruited dozens of school children across the region to lend a helping hand by making Christmas cards for patients.

The hospital staff put out a plea for as many Christmas cards as possible to be sent to them by 17th December to ensure that the cards could comply with the infection control requirements.