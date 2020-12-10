Famous illustrator donates work to support Halifax art school

One of Britain's best-loved illustrators has donated a one-of-a-kind drawing to support a much-loved community arts organisation in Halifax.

Sir Quentin Blake KBE, best known for his distinctive illustrations in the books by Roald Dahl, has donated a one-of-a-kind drawing to help raise funding for Artworks – an art school, gallery and artist studios that has been significantly affected during the pandemic.

The drawing, known as The Collector, depicts a man striding downhill with his dogs and an overflowing knapsack.

Quentin's artwork 'the Collector'

Twenty-five signed and numbered prints of this unique work will be available to purchase through Artworks website, as well as the opportunity to win a signed print through a raffle-style competition.

The original drawing will be auctioned privately.

Artworks in Halifax is known as the ‘The Everybody School of Art’ due to its ethos of being open to all, and championing the value of art and creativity in everyday life.

Quentin Blake at the opening of his Artworks exhibition

Over the years, a key focus of their work has been using art to support mental health and wellbeing.

Quentin Blake joined Artworks as a patron in 2017 to support the organisation to meet these commitments.