Kirklees Council urge people not to be complacent about covid-19

Kirklees Council has launched a campaign called 'Play Your Part' which is urging the public not to be complacent about covid despite the start of the rollout of vaccine.

In recent weeks the area has seen a fall in infection rates but health bosses are worried people may start to relax when it comes to following guidelines, ahead of the Christmas period.

Kirklees is currently under tier 3 restrictions and was one of the first areas in the UK to be placed under tougher measures in August, following the end of the first lockdown.

Kirklees had one of the highest coronavirus infection rates in West Yorkshire before the second national lockdown was introduced last month in November.

In a seven day period, from October 29th - November 5th, the area had a coronavirus rate of 556.2 per 100,000.

Since then, the infection rate in Kirklees has more than halved, with the latest figures showing the infection rate has fallen to 195.1 per 100,000 (November 27th - December 4th).

I think we just need to remain vigilant and obviously if the public can play their part as they have been doing so well we stand a much greater chance of keeping those rates down, regain some freedoms and just keep as many people out of hospital and safer until the vaccination means we can go about our lives more freely. Rachel Spencer-Henshall, Kirklees Director of Public Health

The MP for Colne Valley, Jason Mccartney, has said it is vital that Kirklees leaders get the message out there.

We want to get the message out there, our cases were in Kirkless a month ago, the fifth highest in the country. We are now down to 34th. We are now under 200 cases per 100,000, we cannot get complacent, but I’m very hopeful that at the review we might have a chance of coming out of tier three. Jason Mccartney, MP for Colne Valley

What is tier 3?

Also referred to as the 'very high' risk category.

People cannot mix indoors or in most outdoor situations with people outside of their household or support bubble.

In permitted outdoor areas like parks, they must only meet in groups of six people or less.

All pubs, bars and restaurants must close and can only operate as takeaways.

Gyms and other forms of indoor leisure are allowed to remain open but group activities must not happen.

The guidelines advise against any overnight stays, other than within a support bubble.

Exercise classes can happen outdoors but people should limit classes, they are banned inside.

Organised sport can continue.

Hotels will be told to close except for limited work reasons.

Weddings are allowed to have 15 guests and 30 people are allowed at funerals.

Wedding receptions are banned.

Indoor entertainment venues like cinemas must close.

Places of worship are allowed to open but people must only interact with others from their household.

People should make as few journeys as possible and should avoid leaving their area unless absolutely necessary.

Large events like live performances should not take place.