Matt Price reports.

Figures seen by ITV News Calendar show police road-side breath tests are at their lowest level since records began, with just over 302 thousand people asked to give a sample last year.

Forces across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire are now starting their annual Christmas drink-drive campaigns and it comes as research shows people have significantly increased their alcohol consumption at home during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

During last year's operation, which took place over a two-week period in December 3,231 motorists failed or refused to provide a sample of breath.

The number of tests is now at an all time low. In 2019 - just over 302 thousand took place, 57% fewer than the peak in 2009.

We need people to be breathalysed. The main thing you've got to feel there is a deterrent and for many people that is what stops them. We can ask them not to but you need to know there is the strong arm of the law. Liz Brooker, Road Safety GB

The legal limit for driving in England is 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath.

Credit: PA

In West Yorkshire, police are also supporting the annual Christmas Drink/Drug Drive campaign, with the key message being that even though the pubs may be closed, drinking at home can still leave you over the limit.

Throughout December, West Yorkshire Police will be carrying out increased enforcement activity on the roads including roadside patrols.

Last year, West Yorkshire Police saw 469 arrests for drink and drug driving in December.

A video released by the force shows the impact that drink and drug driving can have on your ability to drive.

The driver in the video was found guilty at court of driving whilst over the prescribed limit and was sentenced to a 14 month driving ban, £120 fine, £85 costs and £32 victim surcharge.

West Yorkshire Police say they have seen an increase in people driving under the influence of drugs, with more people being arrested for drug driving than drink driving in the first six months of this year (2020).