The Labour Party has selected the Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin as its candidate to contest next year’s West Yorkshire metro mayor election.

The MP said she was 'incredibly proud' to be Labour's mayoral candidate - and that there was a 'big job to do in rebuilding our economy in a post-Covid19'.

Proud to be candidate Credit: Yorkshire and Humber Labour Party

I’m Yorkshire through and through, so this is a huge honour. I’m incredibly proud to be Labour’s mayoral candidate because it means representing the people I grew up with and the communities I grew up in to try and make a real and practical difference to their day to day lives. Tracy Brabin MP

Ms Brabin, a former Coronation Street actor, became the MP for Batley and Spen in October 2016 , following a by-election after the murder of Jo Cox.

Two other parties have also announced their candidates for the role, which takes in the five authorities of Bradford, Wakefield, Calderdale Kirklees and Leeds - Bob Buxton for the Yorkshire Party and Andrew Cooper for the Green Party.

Let's hear from all those parties who have nominated candidates so far.