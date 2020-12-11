Grieving family of Grimsby health worker urge people to take up vaccinations
The husband and son of a health worker who died two days after the Pfizer vaccine was approved, are urging people to protect themselves against coronavirus when they are offered the chance
Adela Baldwin-White worked through both lockdowns in her home town of Grimsby but contracted covid 19 only a few weeks before her colleagues began to be vaccinated.Her heartbroken family are urging everyone to have the vaccine. Katie Oscroft reports