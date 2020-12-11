Indonesian student Reynhard Sinaga raped up to 200 men he met out clubbing in Manchester - some whilst studying for a PHD at Leeds University.

He was handed a life sentence at Manchester Crown Court with a 30-year minimum jail term. But that term, along with one given to another serial rapist Joseph McCann was referred to the Court of Appeal by the Attorney General's Office as being unduly lenient" earlier this year.

The case is the first time two separate offenders' sentences have been challenged together. But a panel of five judges refused to impose whole life terms and instead increased their terms to 40 years.

Sinaga, 37, was convicted of more than 150 offences, including 136 counts of rape, committed against 48 men - although police have linked him to more than 190 potential victims.

Sinaga preyed on lone, drunk men

He preyed on lone, drunk young men around nightclubs near his flat in Manchester, posing as a Good Samaritan who offered them a floor to sleep on or promised them more drink.

He drugged the men then filmed himself sexually violating them while they were unconscious, with many of his victims having little or no memory of the assaults.

Sinaga began to study for a PHD at Leeds University in August 2012 on human geography, which he did not complete. His thesis was entitled "Sexuality and everyday trasnationalism among South Asian gay and bisexual men in Manchester".

Giving the court's ruling, the Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett said: "The offending in the cases of McCann and Sinaga, very serious indeed though it is, does not, in our judgment, call for either to receive a while life tariff."

This is not to minimise the seriousness of their offending but instead to ensure that the most severe sentence in our jurisdiction is reserved, save exceptionally, either for the most serious cases involving loss of life, or when a substantive plan to murder of similar seriousness is interrupted close to fulfilment. Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett

However, the judge said their minimum terms would be increased to 40 years to reflect the serious nature of their crimes.