Looking after ourselves has never been more important than right now. The ‘new normal’ has changed the way we live, the way we work. We’re missing family, friends and colleagues.

We’re using words like ‘Covid-19’, ‘lockdown’ and ‘social distancing’ at a time when we all need comfort the most.

ITV’s Britain Get Talking encourages people to connect and we’ve never needed to connect more. The initiative is supported by mental health charities Mind and YoungMinds.

There are simple steps that can help you look after your own mental health and wellbeing.

There is support for people who are finding life a struggle and who need a helping hand. No one should suffer in silence. Details and phone numbers of organisations and charities who can help are below.

CONTACTS:

Samaritans: Call free on 116 123 or visit their website

NHS 111: Non-emergency advice is available online (Only call 111 if you cannot get help online).

MIND: Call 0300 123 3393 Shout: Confidential 24/7 crisis text support. Text "SHOUT" to 85258

Crisis Support For Young People: Under 35s. Call Papyrus's Hopeline UK from 9am to 10pm weekdays and 2pm to 10pm on weekends. 0800 068 41 41. Text 07786 209697 or visit the Papyrus website

CALM: The Campaign Against Living Miserably, for people in the UK who are down or have hit a wall for any reason. Call 0800 58 58 58 (daily, 5pm to midnight) or visit the Calm website.

And for more help visit the website of the Mental Health Foundation