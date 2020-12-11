Tier 2 London now has higher infection rates than Tier 3 Yorkshire

Covid-19 is "taking off" in London and the south east of England, Boris Johnson has said, with the situation there "extremely worrying".

The prime minister said Coronavirus cases are "coming down" in the North East, North West, and Yorkshire and the Humber, but infections "are going in the wrong direction in the South".

"The problem is more now - and this is very, very important - you're seeing it taking off in London and the South East, particularly as you know in the Kent area, that's extremely worrying."

His comments come amid speculation that the capital is heading for a tightening of coronavirus restrictions, with infection rates there rising to 191.8 cases per 100,000 people in the week to December 6, up from 158.1 in the previous week.

This is higher than areas which are largely under strict Tier 3 restrictions, which is effectively the whole of the Calendar region bar North Yorkshire and York

A number of London MPs have said they expect the city to move up to Tier 3 restrictions following the next review on December 16.