Two men have been jailed over the murder of a vulnerable woman whose body was burnt, kept in a wheelie bin for months at her attacker's house in Bradford, then buried in a caravan park.The decomposed remains of Susan Howells, 51, were found in a shallow grave in August 2019 - six months after she was last known to be alive.Leeds Crown court heard that Dale Tarbox, 40, attacked her in an upstairs room at his home then took her body to the cellar and stuffed it into a wheelie bin, where it was kept for a few weeks.He tried to burn the body and months later he got his friend, Keith Wadsworth, 61, to collect the remains and drive them to a caravan park on Station Road in Doncaster.

Dale Tarbox and Keith Wadsworth

Miss Howells was then buried behind a caravan rented by Tarbox and his girlfriend, Joan Arnold.The court heard that Tarbox thought that by burying the body there he would be able to 'keep a close eye' on the remains. Police found the body of Miss Howells, who lived in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, in August last year.A post-mortem examination was hindered as the body had decomposed so badly.CCTV coverage was recovered which showed Tarbox and Wadsworth loading items, including a wheelie bin, into a removal van.The victim's zimmer frame was found in bushes at the caravan site after the discovery of the body.Tarbox, described as "controlling and manipulative", tried to blame the murder on his girlfriend, saying she had attacked Miss Howells during an argument.He was found guilty of murder after a re-trial at Leeds Crown Court. The original trial had to be abandoned in March this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.Tarbox, of Independent Street, Bradford, had earlier pleaded guilty to preventing a lawful burial and Wadsworth had pleaded guilty to assisting an offender.Tarbox was jailed for life with a minimum term of 16 years while Wadsworth, from Doncaster, was jailed for three years and seven months.Sentencing, Judge Guy Kearl QC, the Recorder of Leeds, said Tarbox and Miss Howells were friends who sometimes lived together so he knew she was frail and relied on others.The judge said the trigger for the murder was still unclear and the victim stood no chance against a man who was younger, larger and more powerful than her.He said the murder was not premeditated and was more likely an attempt to silence, causing grievous bodily harm, rather than an attempt to kill.But Tarbox had treated her body as though it was 'worthless' and tried to cover his tracks in a 'heartless and brutal' way, seeking to prevent her loved ones from learning her fate and burying her, the judge said.In a victim impact statement, Miss Howells's sister, Julie Chadburn, said: "The distress, pain and helplessness of not knowing what happened to Susie has been indescribable."Speaking after sentencing, Det Ch Insp Vanessa Rolfe, said she hoped the outcome provided some closure for Miss Howell's family, knowing that the man who murdered her has been given a significant prison sentence.